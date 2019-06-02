BANGOR, Maine — This years Maine Basketball Hall of Fame class are Jim Beattie, Jeff Bowers, Stephanie Carter, John Conley, John Donato, Matt Gaudet, Max Good, Gail Jackson, Doug Lisherness, Becky Moholland Ireland, Mark Reed, Scott Saft, Rick Simonds, Derek Vogel, Mari Warner and Linda Whitney.

Other members that will be named "Legend's of the Game" are Mike Bouchard, Bill Burney, Leigh Campbell, Hank Madore, John "Jeddy" Newman, Jay Ramsdell, and Dick Sturgeon. These people are being recognized for the impact they've made in their community.

At the induction this summer, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will also recognize the Morse High School and Stearns High School 1963 teams.

One of the inductees, John Donato who currently coaches the Orono girls team, says he loves coaching and doesn't see himself stopping.

He says what keeps him going, "the love of seeing kids improve both athletically and socially. I just had that feeling I wanted to be a part of the youth development process."

The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 8th and inductees say they're most looking forward to catching up with old friends.