KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A new brewery and distillery will open in Kennebunkport while giving back to animal shelters in Maine.

Lucky Dog will open a hybrid brewery/distillery in Biddeford, and a tasting room on Western Avenue in Kennebunk.

They hope to distribute their beer to local restaurants and bars, and eventually package it for sale.

Co-founders Tim Harrington, Kevin Lord, and Matt Dyer bring combined decades of culinary and hospitality experience to the venture. Harrington is co-founder and creative director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection; Kevin Lord owns Thomas & Lord, a real estate company; and Matt Dyer is the former beverage director of Earth at Hidden Pond.

“We believe in the year-round heart of Kennebunkport. We created Lucky Dog as an extension of the great times we have here—to welcome our visitors KPT-style, and to mingle with our neighbors,” said Harrington. “We are beyond excited to add Lucky Dog to the dynamic list of Kennebunkport’s offerings.”

In 2014, they began by growing hops and lavender on their farm and orchard in Kennebunkport. Dyer’s bulldog Rigby inspired the brand. Wade-Benker Ritchey will be the head brewer, while Dyer will head up the distilling.

“We looked far and wide for Wade. He comes to us with worldly experience and perspective on beer and brewing. We wanted someone who shares our style and taste, is committed to quality, and is adventurous,” says Dyer. “After months of interviewing, we discovered Wade, and it clicked.”

The official launch of Lucky Dog will be aligned with the opening of its tasting room doors at the former Tia’s Topside on Western Ave late September. Renovations are underway.

Lucky Dog will donate a percentage of their beverage proceeds to animal shelters in the state of Maine.

