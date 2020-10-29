L.L.Bean to launch rare collaboration with designer 'from away'

After 108 years in business, L.L. Bean opened its archives to Todd Snyder to serve as inspiration for the outdoor collection.

FREEPORT, Maine — After debuting at New York Fashion Week in February, a collaboration between Maine-based outdoor clothing company L.L.Bean and menswear designer Todd Snyder launches Friday, Oct. 30.

The collaboration – L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder – features new twists on L.L.Bean’s most classic footwear, apparel and accessories, including the L.L.Bean Boot, Chamois Shirt, Norwegian Sweater, Down Vest, and more than 50 other distinct and limited-edition items.

According to L.L. Bean, this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the company, which, after 108 years in business, opened its archives to Snyder to serve as inspiration for the outdoor collection.

The L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder ‘From Away Collection’ aims to honor the apparel and footwear of the Maine-based brand with styles that range from apparel to accessories and include Chamois Shirts in camo and hunting orange, double-breasted overcoats in Bean’s signature flannel, sherpa jackets, and graphic sweatshirts that incorporate the brand’s vintage logo–one introduced in 1987 that features the outline of Katahdin, Maine’s tallest peak.

“As a Midwestern guy, I am inspired by Maine’s raw, natural beauty, from the mountains and forests to the lakes and rivers to the rocky Atlantic coastline,” said Snyder. “So this collection is all about suiting up for adventure–sartorial or otherwise."

”For L.L.Bean, this collaboration is an opportunity to reintroduce many of the classic items that have become synonymous with the brand. “Everything we do at L.L.Bean revolves around quality products and making sure people are comfortable in the outdoors, no matter if they are walking to the subway or camping in the woods,” said Owen Kelly, Vice President of Product Creation for L.L.Bean. “Working closely with Todd to comb through our archives for inspiration, it became clear that he gets our history and our brand, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect fit.”