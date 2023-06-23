LGBTQ+ residents anticipate first Waldoboro Pride after police investigate threat

Police said a juvenile posted an unfounded threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDOBORO, Maine — Business owners, allies, and residents in Waldoboro are organizing the first-ever Pride celebration for the small midcoast town, set for Sunday.

The plan is simple but means a great deal to queer residents and allies NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with on Friday.

There will be a dinner at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church and then a movie across the street at the Waldo Theater. The Courier-Gazette reported on Tuesday that someone on Facebook made a since-deleted post about the event.

"Me n the homies finna crash that [expletive] be ready mfs," the Courier quoted the post.

On Friday, Waldoboro officers told NEWS CENTER Maine they investigated a threat, tracked it to a juvenile, and said the threat is unfounded.

Despite the threat, lifelong resident Rachel Genthner, who has been out as a trans woman since 1996, was thrilled to finally have Pride in her town.

"I’m not ashamed, and I think it’s so great that the community is getting together and gonna have a joyous celebration, and show love and compassion that you do mean something," Genthner said. "I never had that when I came out all those years ago."

Eli Van Etten, who runs the downtown business Perch Cafe with their family, said, while likely baseless, the threat would be on their mind come Sunday. Nevertheless, they were happy to support the event.

"I just felt like it was important, and time to bring some of that energy to Waldoboro," Van Etten said.

Waldoboro police would not say if any action would be taken against the juvenile who made the threat, citing privacy concerns due to the person’s age.