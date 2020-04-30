LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Malina Moore.

Moore has not returned home after leaving on April 24.

Police say she is about 5'5" and 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Malina or know where she may be, you are asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at (207) 784-6421.

