AUBURN, Maine — Police in Auburn have issued a missing person alert for a man who has Parkinson's disease.

Richard "Dick" Bastow wandered off on foot from the Weaver and Court Street area, not far from the high school, police said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Police said he may still be in that general area.

Bastow's described as last seen wearing gray pants, a plaid-colored shirt and glasses.

Police weren't immediately able to provide Bastow's age, nor was the exact date and time he went or was reported missing detailed.

If located, police want you to call them immediately at 207-784-7331.