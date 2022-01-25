Missing Arizona teen found in Auburn parking lot

Auburn police found the girl in a car in the Circle K parking lot on Washington Street.

AUBURN, Maine — On Friday, an Arizona teen reported missing was located early Tuesday morning in a car in an Auburn parking lot.

Auburn police were notified at about 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl from Phoenix, Arizona, was in a vehicle outside the Circle K convenience store at 1813 Washington St., Auburn Police Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police said over the weekend that the teen was "believed to be traveling out of state with unknown subjects."

Officers found the teen and contacted her parents and Phoenix police.

Police from both departments continue to investigate the incident.

The teen is at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until she is reunited with her parents.

Cougle did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.