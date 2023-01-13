Lawsuit filed against former employee of Camp Kieve

"We’re reaching out to share some difficult information about a report of a past incident of sexual abuse at Camp Kieve. In 2017, we alerted our community about an allegation of sexual abuse at Kieve in the 1950s. In collaboration with the law firm Drummond Woodsum, we initiated an investigation to identify any other incidents of sexual abuse in KWE’s past. In 2018, we reported three incidents revealed by the investigation. Each incident involved a report that a staff member had abused a camper or counselor in the 1970s. We spoke extensively with each of those who came forward, conveying our deep remorse and pledging support. Each perpetrator was reported to authorities.

Last year, a former camper reported that in 1976, he was abused by Bill McCook, who was then an assistant director at Kieve. At the time the abuse occurred, the camper told a Kieve counselor what had happened. The counselor to whom this was reported acted immediately to report the incident to directors, who took swift action, including firing Mr. McCook. It took tremendous strength for the camper to report his experience 47 years ago. Now, so many years later, we are grateful he has come forward again. We are currently working to support the former camper and have informed authorities.



"We believe the KWE experience offers unmatched potential for fostering transformative growth, compassion, and confidence in our campers and counselors, but before we consider any of those loftier goals, this organization's primary responsibility will always be to keep our community safe. We are profoundly sorry that any harm was ever caused by a member of the KWE community. While we recognize that nothing can undo the harm inflicted by abuse, we want every person who was subjected to abuse to know that our goal is to offer support and closure, and to hold the perpetrators accountable to the extent we are able.



"We remain ready to hear and address any concerns related to these incidents or any other, previously reported or otherwise. You may reach out to Executive Director Sam Kennedy at ssk@kwe.org, KWE Board of Directors President Bill Knowlton at wknowlton77@gmail.com, KWE Board of Directors Vice President Katie Redmond at katie.redmond@verizon.net, or Allen Kropp at Drummond Woodsum at akropp@dwmlaw.com.



"We promise to do everything we can to make sure the harm endured in our past is not repeated. KWE is committed to the best hiring and abuse prevention practices. We provide extensive sexual harassment and abuse prevention training for all staff and routinely review protocols to ensure that every member of our staff is prepared to care for every person who attends our programs. The safety and well-being of the entire KWE community remain our first and utmost priority, and we are grateful for your trust in us."