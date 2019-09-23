LAGRANGE, Maine — The chief of a volunteer fire department in a central Maine town has resigned -- and a handful of other members from that department followed suit.

On Monday, September 23, Lagrange selectman Joe Poirier confirmed that former Chief William Franks had resigned for what he indicated were personal health reasons.

Poirier said three members from the department chose to stay on despite the chief's resignation -- but about half a dozen or so chose to leave. Franks confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that 13 others chose to walk out when he did.

The chief announced his resignation last week. Since then, Lagrange selectman Corey Roberts (a former firefighter who has training qualifications) decided to step in as acting chief for the time being.

Poirier said seven members from the community have chosen to volunteer, and a Maine state fire instructor has been notified about a need for training. Applications for those interested in joining the department as a volunteer firefighter will be available on Tuesdays at the Town Office from 6-7 p.m.

Poirier told NEWS CENTER Maine, that the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center has been notified about the resignations.

Additionally, Poirier said neighboring towns of Alton, Bradford, and Milo will be providing mutual aid as needed.

"We would also like to thank our neighboring communities for helping LaGrange through this weekend and their support through the years," Poirier wrote in a statement Monday.

LaGrange Fire Department in the town of LaGrange, Maine

NCM

The last census for Lagrange determined a population of a little under 800 people.