UMaine police deactivate Twitter account

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has deactivated its Twitter account.
The department wrote it would continue to use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.
A UMPD spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Tuesday there was no specific reason for deactivating the account other than "a lack of engagement on the platform."
In Tuesday's email, UMPD said its Instagram account has been "newly created."