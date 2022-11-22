UMaine police deactivate Twitter account

The department said Tuesday it would use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has deactivated its Twitter account.

The department wrote it would continue to use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.

A UMPD spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Tuesday there was no specific reason for deactivating the account other than "a lack of engagement on the platform."

We've decided to deactivate our Twitter account. In addition to Facebook, we'll be using Instagram to post important updates and content. Please follow us there and share this post! Posted by University of Maine Police Department on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

In Tuesday's email, UMPD said its Instagram account has been "newly created."

