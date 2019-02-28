KITTERY, Maine — A young woman fighting ovarian cancer weeks before her health insurance is set to expire is grateful for an outpouring of support from her community.

Alex Thayer works as a veterinary technician and adoption coordinator at Kittery Animal Hospital. In December, doctors discovered that Thayer had a 16-pound ovarian cyst, which was determined to be cancerous.

Surgeons were able to remove all of the cancer, but Thayer is now undergoing six sessions of chemotherapy every three weeks -- treatments that cost tens of thousands of dollars.

When Thayer turns 26 years old next month, her health insurance under her parents will expire. She hopes to sign up under the hospital's plan, which costs considerably more.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with Thayer's medical bills, and it has raised more than ten thousand dollars.

"I just can't thank this community enough. It's been incredible how everyone has come together -- it's awesome," said Thayer.

A benefit for Thayer is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Portsmouth Harbor Events and Conference Center.

For more information, you can visit Thayer's GoFoundMe page.