MILLINOCKET, Maine — The superintendent of Maine's national monument says attendance is steady despite a lack of highway signs.

Park Superintendent Tim Hudson tells Maine Public that the park expects similar attendance to last summer, when over 18,000 visitors from 45 states and nine countries came to the park.

Hudson says that growth has been constant, picking up 6-7% each year since opening three years ago.

According to Maine Public Hudson said highway signs should be up before the snow flies. This winter, the park plans to install counting equipment to better determine how many snowmobiles use the trails.

The land includes a 17-mile loop road with views of Mount Katahdin; trails for hiking, mountain biking and snowmobiling; and paddling on the Penobscot River's East Branch.