BANGOR, Maine — Students from John Bapst Memorial High School spent their fourth period Friday, Sept. 27, marching to the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building in Bangor, protesting against climate change, and calling for lawmakers to take action.

They walked back to the school to hold a rally.

The event was organized by a group called 'Students with Environmental Action' (SEEK).

"We're trying to show our lawmakers that we are watching them and as future voters, we want them to take action to protect our planet so that our planet and our generation will have a future," said student Ceci Doering.

Doering said students are holding this event as part of a larger, worldwide movement, sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg is known for her protest in August of 2018 for skipping school and protesting alone outside of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm for urgent climate action.

Now, she has become the figurehead of a global movement and has inspired millions of others to take to the streets to protest climate change.

RELATED: 'You are failing us': Greta Thunberg's climate plea calls out world leaders

Thunberg testified before U.S. Congress on Sept. 18, calling for action against climate change. Thunberg led a climate change march in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27.