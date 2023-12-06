Portland approves new shelter for asylum seekers in Monday vote

The shelter located at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway will provide wraparound services for about 180 people seeking asylum.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland is one step closer to opening a new shelter for dozens of asylum seekers.

In an 8-1 vote, councilors approved a project at 166 Riverside Industrial Parkway in the Riverton Neighborhood.

The shelter will provide wraparound services for about 180 people seeking asylum. Those seeking asylum living at the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street will get priority to move into the shelter.

"We need to clarify that there are two significant categories of unhoused individuals in this community," Portland City Councilor Mark Dion said.

Dion, who represents the district where the shelter will be located, was the only councilor opposed to the project.

The councilor said he got feedback from constituents concerned about the location of the shelter and didn’t fully understand who it would be for.

"I have a hard time telling them that it makes sense to vote on this the day before we have a listening session," he said.

Some people speaking at the meeting agree with Dion, arguing that a listening session happening Tuesday night would give more people a chance to understand the issue.

"I was the one who asked for this vote to be held quickly," the shelter's developer Kevin Bunker said.

Bunker said the $4,596,160 grant from funding the shelter from Maine Housing funding requires it to be ready before winter.

"Everything is back into how much construction time it takes to get this thing ready for the winter or we can’t accept the money," Bunker explained.

As the project now has the green light, city leaders expect it to fill a desperate need.

"I think part of what we have before us tonight is getting the right services to the right people in the right place," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said.

The shelter is set to open this fall.

Once it’s opened, The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition will shadow the city for 18 months before taking over services.