Maine enacts new law to provide tenants with additional notice of rent increases

Like most things, the cost of renting has gone up in Maine. But Mainers now have a little more peace of mind.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Governor Mills has signed into law a bill that requires landlords to inform their tenants further in advance if they plan to increase rent.

This new law, which will go into effect October 4, aims to provide tenants with greater stability and time to adjust their budgets.

Under the new rules, landlords must extend the notice period from 45 days to 75 days if the rent is going up by more than 10 percent.

The change in the law is intended to address the challenges faced by individuals who have experienced substantial rent increases, forcing them to seek additional income or find more affordable housing options.

Chris Kessler, a state representative for South Portland, played a crucial role in championing this bill. He recognized the need for a change and proposed the increase in notice from 45 to 75 days. Kessler explained that the previous notice period under state law was insufficient for people to land on their feet securely.

Kessler drew inspiration for the bill from Redbank Village in South Portland, where tenants experienced rent hikes ranging from 30 to 50 percent. Witnessing the impact on individuals and families, Kessler was determined to address the issue and provide tenants with a fairer and more reasonable transition period.

"Now that this law is in effect, it will help slow down significant rent increases and give people more time to navigate their lives," Kessler stated, highlighting the positive impact this legislation will have on tenants facing financial strain.

Despite the extension to 75 days, the state law will continue to apply the previous notice period of 45 days if the rent increase is below 10 percent.

With the implementation of this law, tenants will have additional time and resources to prepare for rent increases, ultimately promoting greater stability and reducing the risk of housing insecurity.