Lewiston approves additional funding for affordable senior housing

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide an additional $200,000 for the proposed project that would redevelop the former Martel School into affordable senior housing.

The request came from Lewiston Housing for asbestos remediation.

The project, which is years in the making, has been plagued by delays. Some were caused by the pandemic and others by divisions among city councilors.

"Council has delayed this a little bit and that has frustrated me some," Lewiston City Councilor Scott Harriman said. "We really need to just get this off the ground."

Harriman told NEWS CENTER Maine he's excited about the proposed project. It could be up and running as soon as next spring.

“We need housing really of all kinds for all different types of people here in Lewiston,” Harriman said.

Before the city council meeting, City Councilor Rick LaChapelle expressed uncertainty the council would provide the additional funding. He also said he wanted to move the project along.

"It’s just difficult to keep it within a budget and they’re running short, but we’re hoping to just make some proposals, and be creative, and try to move forward," LaChapelle said.

The project is proposed to be completed in phases with dozens of units expected to be finished next year—others in 2025 and into 2026.