AUGUSTA — Maine’s speaker of the house, Sara Gideon, is asking one of her own party members to resign – immediately.

In her statement, Gideon says allegations made against democrat Dillon Bates of Westbrook, are deeply troubling.

A story published in the Bollard this week accuses Bates of manipulating female students into sexual relationships.

Without giving out any additional information, Gideon said, "I cannot condone this behavior, I value the voices of the young women who came forward and have requested that representative bates resign from office immediately."

A lawyer for Westbrook Democratic Rep. Dillon Bates told the Associated Press Friday there's "not a shred" of evidence to support the suggestion that Bates engaged in misconduct. Walter McKee, Bates lawyer, called the allegations "baseless."

Bates hasn't been charged with any crime, according to the AP. McKee said Bates will serve out the rest of his term. A woman identifying herself as Bates' girlfriend told the AP the story isn't true.

Bates taught theater at Maine Girls Academy. He resigned in November for what he called family issues.

Bates has also taught and coached at Bonny Eagle, Massabesic and Greely high schools.

Bates has not responded to repeated requests from us today for comment.

Bates had already announced he is not seeking re-election.

