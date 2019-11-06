PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating burglaries that took place at homes in Carroll at the end of May.

Items stolen during the robberies included a handgun, ammunition, power tools, and lawn and garden equipment.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office searched a home in Carroll with a warrant. Dennis Campbell, 43, of Carroll was arrested as a result and charged with burglary and theft.

Campbell is being held at the Penobscot County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

Many but not all of the stolen items were recovered. Officials are still trying to return the items to their owners.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding these burglaries or the stolen items should call the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office at 207-945-4636.