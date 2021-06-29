Rapid COVID-19 tests are getting hard to find in the US. Here's why

At-home tests are widely used in Europe, but strict American standards are making them hard to find in pharmacies for people looking for a quick result.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's nothing more convenient than taking a COVID-19 test from your couch but those at-home test kits are getting harder to find.

At-home test kids are widely used in Europe but that isn't the case everywhere. They're often free or very cheap. So why don't we have them as widely available in the U.S.?

So why is that? Let's connect the dots.

Rapid tests are hard to find

Rapid tests, also known as antigen tests, have been approved for at-home use for months. They aren't as accurate as the PCR nose swab tests you get at a clinic, but results are available quickly and without the hassle of a long line at the clinic or an appointment. Unfortunately, the kits can be pretty hard to find in stores.

FDA approval is tough

The New York Times says it all comes down to how we approve medicines and products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a very strict set of standards that at-home test kits have to meet.

Companies have to prove their test is "nearly" as sensitive as the PCR swab tests, so only a few brands are approved right now.

Anything is better than nothing

But some health experts argue we don't need perfect at-home kits, we just need "good enough." There's a growing argument for the FDA to accept less-sensitive kits so they can be more widely available to consumers.

Research shows even the less accurate kids are still pretty good at identifying symptomatic cases of COVID-19. And with tests in such high demand, some experts argue anything is better than nothing.

