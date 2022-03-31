Hannaford donation allows each Belfast potato facility worker to get a $500 check

This donation will allow the City of Belfast to distribute $500 checks to each of the 138 Penobscot-McCrum employees currently without jobs this week.

BELFAST, Maine — Hannaford supermarket donated $25,000 to the City of Belfast's "Keep the Faith" fund on Wednesday to support the Penobscot-McCrum potato processing facility workers who lost their jobs after last week's fire destroyed the building.

Belfast city Manager Erin Herbig said the fund has reached nearly $70,000 so far, thanks in part to this donation, which will allow them to distribute a $500 check to each of the 138 employees who worked at that facility this week.

"We want the community to know that we are here for them and will support any way we can," Stefan Wrigley, store manager at the Hannaford in Belfast, said in a news release. "I'm very proud to work for a company where our commitment to [the] community is so strong — and where we strive to be 'greater than groceries.'"

The Keep the Faith fund was initially set up during the pandemic to support struggling local businesses and is now being used to support the Penobscot-McCrum employees.

"On Wednesday, Belfast Hannaford made a tremendous act of corporate kindness and compassion with their significant donation," Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders said in a statement. "Their generous contribution to the McCrum employees brings hope to the city of Belfast. To the employees at the Belfast Hannaford, thank you. Your gracious act will be remembered in this town."

Herbig said the city has also planned a job and resources fair for April 12. It will be held at the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center in Belfast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with job opportunities, Herbig said the fair would provide resources like rent relief and grocery stipends to those workers. The fair will be open to the public.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Keep the Faith fund can click here.