PORTLAND, Maine — Transportation Security Administration officers across New England stopped more handguns at checkpoints in 2018 compared to 2017,

Across the region, officers stopped 45 in 2018, compared to 29 in 2017.

In Maine, officers caught four at the Portland Jetport in 2018, compared to three in 2017. They caught zero in Bangor in 2018, compared to three in 2017.

86 percent of firearms found at checkpoints in 2018 nationwide were loaded, according to TSA.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines.

The firearm must be:

- unloaded

- packed in a hard-side case

- locked

- packed separately from the ammunition.

- Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm.

Passengers must bring the case to the check-in counter and inform the representative of it.

People who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.