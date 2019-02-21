MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — An organization that promotes economic development in areas near the Canadian border in northern New England and upstate New York is expanding the areas eligible to receive the assistance.

Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced Thursday that all of the state is now eligible to apply for funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Leahy says the commission previously only covered Vermont's six northernmost counties.

The commission is also expanding in two more counties in New Hampshire and a number of counties in New York state.

The commission is a federal-state partnership that works to encourage private-sector job creation throughout portions of Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York.

The commission has $25 million in fiscal 2019 for eligible projects in the four states.