Gearing up for ski season before hitting the slopes

The weather is getting colder which means it's almost time to hit the slopes, and as the pandemic wears on more people are looking for ways to get outside.

MAINE, USA — The cold never bothered Mainers anyway and many are looking forward to continuing to spend time outside as the seasons change.

While ski resorts are busy getting ready to open the slopes, winter sports gear is selling out quickly, too.

"They definitely want to ski. they're really hopeful that the mountains are going to be able to open," Golf & Ski Warehouse assistant manager Jeff Cole said about his customers.

On Sunday, Cole says the store hit its 20 person covid-19 capacity and had lines out the door on and off throughout the day.

He added that there are many people who are buying alpine touring skis which can be used to climb up mountains in the event that chair lifts aren't open.

Karolyn Castaldo says that at Sunday River, the staff will be implementing best practices, many that we've already become accustomed to.

"The great thing about skiing is that we've been wearing masks for a long time and so having a mask requirement was kind of an easy thing to roll into our operations," she said.

Ski season is right around the corner and ski resorts like @sundayriver will have a mask requirement as well as other COVID-19 safety measures #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/QzjVNowAJF — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) November 22, 2020

"We are doing things like socially distancing our lift lines so they're a little more spaced out. you won't be required to ride with anyone that you didn't travel to the resort with," Castaldo added.

Ski resort employees are excited to welcome people back and provide a safe environment for people to get outside.

On Sunday afternoon, both Sunday River and Sugarloaf announced on social media that they would be opening on Monday morning to season pass holders.

The wait is almost over – we’ll be kicking off the 70th season of skiing and riding tomorrow, Sugarloafers. Be sure to review all of our safety guidelines, and pack your face mask and social distancing skills. Head to the Daily Report for all the details. https://t.co/BZb1SSHTCd pic.twitter.com/QAR5DymD1p — Sugarloaf Mountain (@SugarloafMaine) November 22, 2020