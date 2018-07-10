WATERFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Game Wardens are asking hunters to help find a missing man from Waterford who left his home "while in crisis."

Game wardens and the Oxford County Sheriff Deputies said Ricky Howard, 49, was last seen on October 5 when he left his home on 440 Norway Road "while in crisis" and then stopped at AJ's Everything Store in Stoneham around noon.

Game Wardens are warning hunters in Waterford, Stoneham, and Harrison areas or those who plan to be hunting in that area to be on the lookout for Howard.

Howard is 6 feet tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and brown/gray hair. Howard was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with work boots when he went missing.

Police found Howard's car, a 2008 Toyota RAV4, on Deer Hill Road in Waterford on Sunday, Oct. 7th but say they have received minimal information since he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Howard is asked to call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 743-9554.

