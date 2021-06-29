Fryeburg woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Brownfield Tuesday

Police said a man ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck on Rt. 160. Jaqueline Parker, 73, of Fryeburg died at the scene.

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A 73-year-old Fryeburg woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Brownfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of 628 Pequawket Trail in Brownfield for reports of a crash and injuries around 8:45 a.m. Deputies and area fire and rescue personnel responded.

Police say a Dodge pickup truck, driven by Shawn Geyer, 48, of Porter, was driving on Depot Road and ran a stop sign. He then drove head-on into another Dodge pickup that was driving on Route 160, hitting the passenger’s side of the truck, police said.

The passenger, Jaqueline Parker, 73, of Fryeburg, died at the scene. Her husband, Larry Parker, 70, was driving at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Geyer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say traffic in the area was shut down as the scene was investigated and the trucks were removed, but the area is now reopened to traffic.

The crash is being reconstructed and remains under investigation.