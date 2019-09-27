PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — The father of a 1-year-old whose death last October was linked to fentanyl exposure turned himself in to police Thursday, Sept. 26.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, September 20 for Shane Smith, 31, of Winterport, accusing him of the same charge brought against the child's mother, Kimberly Nelligan.

Both are being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Smith turned himself into the Penobscot County Jail Thursday at around 10:30 pm.

Smitth is expected in court for an initial appearance Friday morning.

Police said Smith had been in contact with detectives when his arrest warrant was issued and had made arrangements to turn himself in. However, they said he did not keep his scheduled meeting and stopped responding to detectives Friday.

