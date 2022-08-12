Father dies in Industry house fire; mother and children escape

A woman and her two children were able to escape from the blaze. The deceased is believed to be the father.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died in a house fire that broke out early Friday morning in the Franklin County town of Industry.

A family of four lived at the home on Moe's Cove Road.

A woman and her two children, ages 6 and 10, were able to escape the fire after reportedly waking up when the smoke alarm alerted them, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Friday, but the father reportedly did not make it out of the residence.

Initial investigation identifies the deceased as 46-year-old Ryan Hallman, the release states. His remains were brought to a local funeral home where he will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Moss says there is no evidence of foul play.