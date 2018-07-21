SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- In less than 24 hours, Maine Cancer Foundation's 11th annual Tri for a Cure will be underway. Over 1,300 women will swim, bike and run to battle cancer. This year, organizers have set a goal to beat last year's $2 million fundraising total. Expect traffic delays and closed roads around the race course near Southern Maine Community College.

Tri for a Cure raises money to support Maine Cancer Foundation. The USA Triathlon sanctioned course features a 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. The event was founded in 2008 by Julie Marchese and Abby Bliss, and has grown to become the largest triathlon in Maine.

Saturday July 21st is Expo Day, where athletes can pick-up registration packets, rack and get their bikes inspected. Food trucks and giveaways will take place between 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The race starts Sunday July 22nd at 8:30 a.m. An opening ceremony will begin at 8:10. For a full list of event leading up to Tri for a Cure, click here.

