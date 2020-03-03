BLUE HILL, Maine — Maine State Police say an elderly Blue Hill man collapsed and died this morning at the Blue Hill Town Hall after voting.

The 78-year-old man was treated by medical personnel at the town hall and could not be revived, police say.

A worker at the polling place told NEWS CENTER Maine the last thing the man did before he died was cast his ballot.

Voting was suspended at Blue Hill town hall as first responders attended to the man; voting resumed after about an hour.

The man’s identity has not been released.

