Driver in fatal Hermon crash charged with manslaughter sentenced

(NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Hermon responsible for causing a fatal crash last summer was sentenced Monday morning.

Keith Austin is charged with manslaughter and aggravated OUI for last June's car crash that killed one of his passengers. Family members said that the three passengers in the car left a party after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana.

On Monday, Austin plead guilty and was sentenced for 32 months of a 10 year sentence. On count 2, aggravated OUI, Austin receives 6 months concurrent and a $2100 fine.

20-year-old Nick Frenette was a passenger in Austin's car when it crashed on Annis Road June 18th. Austin and his other passenger, 20-year-old Sarah Hawkins of Hermon were also injured.

Austin was discovered to have a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.