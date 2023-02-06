x
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage

A spokesperson said the office would reopen as soon as possible.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. 

In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office was undergoing repairs and would reopen as soon as possible to ensure access to critical benefits and services. 

Call 211 to get information on DHHS programs or go to their website at https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/

To apply for benefits, visit MyMaineConnection or contact the DHHS Office for Family Independence Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. at 1-855-797-4357. 

Other district offices located in Augusta, Portland, and South can also provide assistance. Information on these offices can be found at https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/about/contact/offices

