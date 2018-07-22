WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A deputy's cruiser collided with another car while it was responding to an unrelated incident, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. The marked SUV was reportedly traveling westbound on Tandberg Trail, around 7:00 a.m., with its emergency lights on, when it struck a 2013 Nissan making a left hand turn into the Irving Little Mart.

Police say the cruiser then left the roadway, striking a vent pipe for an underground gas storage tank and then collided with the gas station sign. 38-year-old Jenea Eide of Windham was driving the Nissan at the time of the crash. The deputy was not named. Eide was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. The deputy was uninjured.

The convenience store remained open during the incident, but the gas pumps were shut down. The crash remains under a joint investigation between the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department and the Windham Police Department.

