PORTLAND, Maine — Parents and staff members from Deering and Portland High School met Thursday evening to discuss whether or not the football teams at the two high schools should be combined.

The debate comes as the number of high school football players around the state is dropping. The Portland Press Herald reports that the number of high school football players in Maine decreased by about 17 percent between 2008 and 2017.

Deering High School has been especially hit by this decline and wants to combine its team with Portland High School for a needed boost. Portland members, however, are reluctant to do so, since a long-time rivalry and popular Thanksgiving Day match-up game would then be at stake - a holiday tradition that the Portland Press Herald says has been going on since 1911.

"We at Portland really believe that combining would be the last resort," said Michael Rutherford, Defensive Coordinator for Portland High School. "We really feel that if you can build that middle school football back up, both schools can have a competitive team."

Parents from Deering High School are worried that with teams that are too small, the younger and less experienced players would be forced onto the field and face a greater risk of injury.

"I have kids who play sports, and I just don't see how tradition can top safety," said Joan Fortin, a concerned Deering High School parent.

Thursday's meeting provided an opportunity for the administration at the two schools to consider both sides of the debate to make an informed decision. Whether or not the teams will be combined - and when it may happen - has yet to be determined.

"At the end of the day, there's always a tradition," said David Dill, a Deering High School alum. "It's just going to be a different tradition than it was 30 years ago."