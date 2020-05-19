ELLSWORTH, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's office says two people have died in a fire along Route 1 in Ellsworth this morning.

The victims were identified Tuesday afternoon as Bruce Wallace, 67, and Linda Tarvis, 58.

911 was called around 3:45 a.m. and Ellsworth firefighters found the mobile home engulfed in fire when they arrived on the scene.

According to police, the couple's bodies were found in the kitchen of the home by Ellsworth firefighters after they were able to get the fire under control.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to Ellsworth Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Gary Saunders who said crews were able to get the fire under control by 5:00 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by departments from Lamoine, Trenton, Hancock and Orland.

The fire is now under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story and will update as more information becomes available.

Ellsworth mobile home fatal fire scene

