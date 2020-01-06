BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Police Department has launched an investigation after Deputy Mayor Thomas Morelli’s Facebook account was hacked over the weekend and used to make racist comments about the George Floyd protests.

Police say the posts were made from an individual who claimed to be Deputy Mayor Morelli and made racists comments related to the killing of George Floyd.

Deputy Mayor Morelli, who own the accounts that were hacked, released the following statement:

As a citizen of Brewer and a Brewer City Councilor I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear that my Facebook account had been ghosted and other accounts had been hacked and used to make racist and negative comments about current events concerning the protest going on around the country. I have been equally as upset and concerned about the events that led to the protests. I fully support the protesters who are walking for peace and justice for George Floyd as well as many others in the African American community.

The Brewer Police Dept. says the comments were not made by Deputy Mayor Morelli, and they have launched an investigation into the matter. They are seeking help from the State and federal partners to find the party or parties responsible.

