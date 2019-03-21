WATERFORD, Maine — Valley Road in Waterford has reopened Thursday after an 8-hour long standoff ended with a woman's arrest.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Sherry Lyn Drew was taken into custody and transported to Stephen's Memorial Hospital in Norway where she was evaluated before being taken to the Oxford County Jail.

Drew is charged with felony Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Late Wednesday afternoon Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a domestic violence call involving a married couple, one of whom was armed, at a home on Valley Road in Waterford.

Negotiators worked for hours to get Drew to surrender to police. Valley Road, which had been closed during the standoff, reopened Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.