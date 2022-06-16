Boy, 5, dies after falling into Ambajejus Lake

The boy reportedly fell into the lake while he was left alone for a few minutes and was found in the water when the others returned.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — A boy died Wednesday after he fell off the end of a dock while fishing, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.

The 5-year-old from southern Maine was fishing with his family at Ambajejus Lake in T1 R9, a township just northwest of Millinocket and south of Baxter State Park.

The boy reportedly fell into the lake around 2 p.m. while he was left alone for a few minutes and was found in the water when the family returned to the dock, Sheriff Robert Young told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The boy's father and other EMTs attempted CPR and other life-saving measures on their way to a nearby hospital, but the boy did not survive, the sheriff said.

No other information was released as of Thursday morning.