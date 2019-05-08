THE FORKS, Maine — A 10-year-old boy was rescued over the weekend by a team of first responders after he fell 20-30 feet onto rocks off a hiking trail at Moxie Falls in The Forks, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Included in the boy's rescue Saturday was a county sheriff's deputy, two agents from U.S. Border Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Forest Service, West Forks Fire & Rescue and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy rappelled down into the gorge to assist one of the EMTs to stabilize the patient. Multiple bystanders then assisted in carrying the young boy up the steep grade in a stokes basket.

An ATV was used to take the boy to an ambulance that took him to a LifeFlight helicopter, which then flew him to a trauma center.

According to West Forks fire, the boy had head trauma.

"Sheriff Lancaster would like to thank everyone involved in this rescue," the sheriff's office said. "Without the help of multiple agencies and willing bystanders this rescue would have been even more difficult."

"Thanks all involved in this difficult rescue," the West Forks Fire Department wrote in a comment on the post. "Without everyone involved, it would've been hard to get this young man to definitive care in a timely fashion."

The boy's condition Monday wasn't immediately available.