For the latest on this story and more go to necn.com

BOSTON (NECN) — A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing over the weekend has been found alive, Boston police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Olivia Ambrose was found alive at a housing project in the city's Charlestown neighborhood and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Her current condition is unclear.

Video shows a detained man being escorted into a Boston police cruiser near the scene where Ambrose was found. However, police have not confirmed they made an arrest.

Investigators are expected to speak on the case at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Thank you to everybody who aided, helped and assisted in the investigation and search," Boston Police Department said in a tweet.