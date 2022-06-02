Bomb threat found at Spruce Mountain Middle School

A note on the bathroom wall was found making a bomb threat, officials say.

JAY, Maine — A bomb threat was made at Spruce Mountain Middle School Thursday morning, officials say. A note written on a bathroom stall that referenced a bomb threat was found and reported to the school administration.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton confirmed a call was made to police around 11:30 a.m. because of the note.

Emergency protocols were taken and students were promptly evacuated from the middle school into the high school next door. They were then dismissed around 1:05 p.m., according to a news release sent by Scott Albert, the school's superintendent.

Maine State Police searched the building, bringing in bomb-sniffing dogs. There was no evidence of a bomb found.

"It was a hoax," Albert said in the news release. "We will work with local law enforcement to try to find out who the perpetrator was. This is a crime and will be treated as such. Not only does it cause a disturbance, stress and anxiety to staff, students and families. It also puts others at risk who might be experiencing a real emergency, and law enforcement is tied up dealing with a hoax."

The school was cleared by state police by 1:30 p.m.

Jay Police are continuing the investigation.