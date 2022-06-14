NH man's body recovered after dog found swimming alone

Family members had been trying to reach him after his dog was spotted alone in the water and was returned to shore.

RINDGE, N.H. — A New Hampshire man's body was recovered from a pond hours after his dog was discovered swimming alone in the water, officials said.

The body of Benjamin Dabuliewicz, 38, of Warner, was recovered early Saturday evening from Pool Pond, officials said.

Family members had been trying to reach him after his dog was spotted alone in the water and was returned to shore. Personal belongings were found on a nearby beach, according to police.

The body was recovered about two and a half hours after police were notified at 3 p.m. that the man was missing.

Multiple agencies including New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Rindge Police Department and Rindge Fire and Rescue assisted in the search and recovery.