State seeks bids for new bridge connecting Topsham, Brunswick

The new bridge will replace the current Frank J. Wood Bridge, which is more than 90 years old.

TOPSHAM, Maine — The state will begin seeking bids this week for a new bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham.

The Maine Department of Transportation announced in a release that the project would go out to bid on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after the Federal Highway Administration gave its final determination to replace the current Frank J. Wood Bridge, which is more than 90 years old.

Despite pushback from people who want Maine DOT to repair the old bridge rather than replace it, officials have maintained that it is safer and cheaper to replace it.

Bids are expected to be taken over a period of four weeks. Construction work is expected to start in late spring.

"It's been a long process, but we look forward to delivering the new bridge to better connect these two communities and the travelers of Maine," MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note said in the release. "It will be safe, reliable, and serve all users well, including motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists."

According to Maine DOT, in 2017, a preliminary estimated construction cost of a new bridge to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge was $13 million. Due to the legal and process delays and a concurrent market increase in construction costs, the new bridge is now expected to cost multiple times this preliminary estimate, as would the cost of other alternatives considered, including rehabilitation.