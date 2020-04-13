BOWDOINHAM, Maine — A used car dealership on Bay Road in Bowdoinham was spared heavy damage as a fire was caught early by the owner.

Bowdoinham Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call at 2:38pm on Easter Sunday of a possible fire at Robert's Auto. When they arrived, the fire had engulfed several cars from a behind a garage of the business. Within an hour, crews from several towns brought down the blaze.

The damage was contained to only three cars, one of which had only been parked a week earlier.

The owner told officials he was at home next door when he smelled smoke. After looking outside, he saw smoke pouring from near the garage and called 9-1-1.

There's no sign of foul play, and investigators are looking into the possibility that a mechanical defect in one of the cars may have sparked the fire.

Departments from Richmond, Bowdoin and Topsham also came to the rescue to provide support.

That business, Robert's Auto, is a well-known dealership in town. Paul Robert, who owns the business, is also known for sponsoring and running the annual demolition derby at the Topsham Fair.

