BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, or EMHS, is no more as of Monday when a complete company rebranding went into effect.

Northern Light Health is now the parent company representing nine Maine hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices, long-term care, home health care, and air and ground emergency transport.

For example, Eastern Maine Medical Center, the company's flagship hospital, is now Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Monday's unveiling of the new Northern Light Health is a culmination of the past 25 years of work, bringing different health care services and hospitals throughout the state together to better streamline patient care.

The announcement affects Mainers statewide, whether they get their health care in Portland or Presque Isle.

Health care is an ever-changing field and with this announcement, Northern Light Health is hoping to offer the same high-quality care whether a patient is going for their yearly physical or find themselves in need of emergency surgery.

The company's new electronic system makes it simpler to streamline patient care so doctors across the state know exactly what each patient's needs are.

Mainers prefer care that is local, and each interaction with a physician or at a hospital is extremely personal, so the company is keeping this in mind moving forward.

"We're there for the entire state, trying to encourage and support organizations to keep care local when appropriate, but also be available for all patients and their families and our communities when they need to come to Bangor," said Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center President, Donna Russell-Cook.

"These experiences are and will be personal and our logo and our brand one, and five, and twenty years from now will be the product of those personal experiences," said Northern Light Health Senior Vice-President, Matt Weed. "By the way, those of us in the room who are not clinical do not get a pass on this. The brand promise that 'we make healthcare work for you' is something that necessarily involves all of us."

Monday's launch is only the beginning. In the weeks and months to come, all of the signs in and around these hospitals will change, there will be new ambulances driving around, and ads about Northern Light Health and how this health care rebranding will aim to serve Maine and Maine families will begin airing on television's throughout the state.

