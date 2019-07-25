BANGOR, Maine — A 32-year-old has been charged with four counts of burglary, accused of recently breaking and entering into several locations around Bangor.

Bangor police announced Thursday they'd made an arrest in connection to a rash of burglaries in the city's downtown and Hayford Park areas.

An investigation into the burglary of Columbia Street Baptist Church was launched July 9. Police said there was extensive damage.

Christopher Barkac of Bangor was later identified as a suspect.

He was arrested after police also linked him to other burglaries at 118 Harlow St., home to Tesoro Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria; as well as two at sports complexes: Sawyer Arena and Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium.

In addition to burglary, Barkac also faces three counts of criminal mischief – two aggravated criminal and one misdemeanor – and several counts of theft.

As of Thursday, he remained in custody at Penobscot County Jail.