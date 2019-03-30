BANGOR, Maine — Longtime Bangor businessman Robert "Bob" Glidden passed away Friday at the age of 96 after a brief illness, according to a published obituary.

Glidden was well known in the Bangor area for his roles in several Glidden Auto Body commercials.

According to his obituary, Bob attended schools in Orrington, Maine, graduating from Bangor High School, where he played trombone in the marching band. While still in high school, he began working for Bangor Auto Body. He enlisted in the Marines in 1943 and served in the 738th Anti-Aircraft Battalion attached to the 2nd Marine Division for the invasion of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific. After working for Bangor Auto Body for many years, he started his own business, Glidden Auto Body in 1964. Glidden sold the business in 1977.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 55 South Main St., Brewer.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 14 Center Drive Rd, Orrington.