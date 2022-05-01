Bangor High School open Wednesday as police investigate threat found on bathroom wall

School officials say police will be patrolling the hallways of the building throughout the day Wednesday to make sure things go smoothly and students are safe.

BANGOR, Maine — Classes are still in session at Bangor High School Wednesday as officials investigate a written threat found on a bathroom wall.

Ray Phinney, communications director for the Bangor School Department, said a student found the threat at the end of the school day on Tuesday

Superintendent James Tager notified parents of the threat Tuesday night, Phinney said.

Bangor police officers will be patrolling the hallways of the building throughout the day Wednesday to make sure things go smoothly and students are safe, according to Phinney.

The Bangor Police Department's investigation into the threat is ongoing.