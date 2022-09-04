Bangor restaurants to pay higher price this year for outdoor dining

Bangor's city council unanimously voted 6-0 on a price increase for businesses looking to utilize outdoor dining optionsover the next 3 years.

BANGOR, Maine — Outdoor dining became an increasingly popular trend across Maine and the country during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people were opting for open-air options over confined indoor spaces.

As spring turns into summer, the tables will likely be filling the sidewalks and some parking spots, also known as parklets, in front of restaurants in downtown Bangor. But, some restaurant owners are reconsidering utilizing these outdoor public spaces.

Bangor's City Council unanimously approved increasing prices for outdoor dining over the next three years to a rate of $2.78 per square foot of outdoor space used.

Zackery Hauger, the bar manager at 2 Feet Brewing Co., said the first year the restaurant used outdoor space for dining he paid $175.

"Then it went up to about 250 [dollars] and then this year it will be about 350 [dollars] and then in about another year it will get up to about 1200 [dollars]," Hauger said.

Hauger said they'll be paying four times the cost compared to last year.

"We're a very small business so $1200 is kind of a lot you know," Hauger added.

Bangor City Council Chair Rick Fournier said the extra funds will go to the city.

"The price increase was really on the parklets and because that's a revenue source for the city as far as parking spots go," Fournier said.

"I live on this road, I've worked on this road for 5 years, they're definitely not making $1200 in parking tickets," Hauger said.

Van Lord, a bartender at Happy Endings, said he shares Hauger's frustration about the increase.

"You're going to see a lot of businesses in downtown Bangor that will not utilize their patio furniture and their seating due to the increase in price," Lord said.

Lord added Happy Endings' outdoor dining expenses are being tripled this year compared to last.

"Not to mention the price of chicken has tripled, the price of bacon has gone from $3.98 per pound to [seven, eight dollars] per pound for generic brands," Lord said.

Fournier said it's up to the business owners to decide if they want to continue using their outdoor spaces this year.

"It becomes a business decision if it makes sense to continue doing that or not," Fournier said.