BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police is asking for the public's help in finding 82-year-old Alfred Dana, also known as Alfred Joseph.

Dana was last seen on foot in the area of Broadway and I-95 around 5:30 pm Tuesday night.

Dana suffers from dementia and may be confused.

Police have information suggesting Dana may try to lay down in a back yard or in an open garage.

Police have no information to suggest Dana is dangerous and are encouraging local residents to check their property for him.

Dana was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage ball cap, and blue jeans. He was also carrying a black handbag and he walks with a cane.

Police encourage anyone who has may have seen Dana to notify Bangor PD at (207) 947-7384.

Bangor Police

