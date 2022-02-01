x
Bangor School Department alerts community to scam

Officials ask people to report contact with AAA Sports Publication, which claims to be selling ads for an athletic calendar the school says doesn't exist.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Nov. 30, 2021.

The Bangor School Department is alerting the community to a scam in which local businesses are being asked to buy ads for a school athletic calendar.

The school department said they do not publish an athletic calendar due to changes they make throughout the year.

The school department asks the community to report any contact by AAA Sports Publication of Raleigh, North Carolina, in the form of an invoice or otherwise, to Margo Miller at Bangor High School. 

